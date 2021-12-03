Germany to 'shut off' public life for unjabbed, US to set new travel rules

Germany unveiled strict curbs on the unvaccinated Thursday as alarm fanned worldwide over the Omicron variant, and Joe Biden announced America’s winter battle plans against Covid-19 as signs of community transmission of the new strain began showing in the US.

The discovery of the new Omicron variant, first reported to the World Health Organisation by South Africa on 24 November, has spread worldwide rapidly, as the EU health agency warned the strain could cause more than half of Europe’s Covid cases in the “next few months”.

More than two dozen countries and territories have now detected cases, including India on Thursday and the United States on Wednesday, among the countries hardest-hit by the coronavirus pandemic since it first emerged nearly two years ago.

The WHO has cautioned that it could take weeks to discover if Omicron is more transmissible, and whether it causes more severe disease -- as well as how effective current treatments and vaccines are against it.