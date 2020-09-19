Global call for strengthening UN system amid 75th anniversary

Ahead of the high-level meeting to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of the United Nations, a group of prominent former government and UN leaders are calling for strengthening the UN system.

In an open letter - A Time for Renewal: Calling for a Strengthened Multilateral System - released Friday, 48 former UN and government officials from around the world expect the 75th anniversary of the 193-nation body to lead to "a stronger, more accountable, inclusive multilateral system."

According to the letter obtained by Xinhua, the leaders said "the institutional framework of global governance, with the United Nations at its core, must do more to provide the guidance, leadership and decisions required to ensure human safety, security and sustainable development in our interdependent world."