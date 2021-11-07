Global cases near 250 million

Brazil, which has been experiencing a new wave of cases since January, have registered 21,874,324 cases so far, while its Covid death toll rose to 609,388.
India’s COVID-19 tally rose to 34,344,683 on Saturday, as 10,929 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, the federal health ministry’s latest data showed.
Besides, as many as 392 deaths due to the pandemic have been reported since Friday morning, taking the total death toll to 460,265.
Situation in Bangladesh
Bangladesh recorded a single Covid-related death in 24 hours till Saturday morning, the lowest in nearly 18 months.
During the period, the country also registered 154 fresh cases, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Bangladesh reported its first death from Covid-19 on 18 March, 2020.
The fresh numbers took the total fatality to 27,891 while the country’s caseload mounted to 1,570,835.
Meanwhile, the daily-case positivity rate slightly increased to 1.18 per cent from Friday’s 1.12 per cent.
However, the mortality rate remained static at 1.78 per cent.
The fresh cases were detected after testing 13, 072 samples, said the DGHS.
Also, the recovery rate remained unchanged at 97.70 per cent with the recovery of 157 more patients during the period.
So far, 30,521, 391people have fully been vaccinated in the country while 43,356,273 received the first dose as of Friday, according to the DGHS.