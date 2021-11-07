Global cases near 250 million

The overall number of Covid cases is fast approaching 250 million amid the global race to vaccinate masses against the infectious disease.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 249, 502,872 while the death toll from the virus reached 5,043,945 as of Sunday morning.

The US has recorded 46,461,564 cases to date and more than 754,278 people have died so far from the virus in the country, as per the university data.