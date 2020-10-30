Global cases of COVID-19 approaching 45 million: JHU

The United States hit a record high average daily COVID-19 cases of over 74,000 on Wednesday, setting a new high since the onset of the pandemic in the country, according to the data of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated on Thursday.

The CDC has reported 81,599 new cases on Wednesday, the third time the number hit over 80,000 over the past week, the CDC data showed.

The 7-day average daily cases in the country have been on a rise since early September, surpassing 60,000 since 22 October. The country is adding an average of 74,532 new COVID-19 cases to the national total as of Thursday.

Altogether 41 states are reporting at least 10 per cent more cases compared to the week before, according to CNN report.