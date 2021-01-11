Global COVID-19 caseload surpass 90m: Johns Hopkins

Setting yet another grim milestone, the overall global coronavirus caseload has surpassed the 90 million mark, while the deaths have surged to more than 1.92 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Monday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 90,237,469 and 1,934,096, respectively.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 22,385,975 and 374,072, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 10,450,284, while the country’s death toll soared to 150,999.