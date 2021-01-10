Global COVID-19 caseload top 89.5m: Johns Hopkins

IANS
Washington
People shop as Christmas approaches in Milan, Italy, on 7 December 2020
People shop as Christmas approaches in Milan, Italy, on 7 December 2020IANS/Xinhua

The overall global coronavirus caseload has topped 89.5 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 1.92 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Sunday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 89,571,229 and 1,924,331, respectively.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 22,110,203 and 372,152, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 10,431,639, while the country’s death toll soared to 150,798.

The other countries with more than a million confirmed cases are Brazil (8,075,998), Russia (3,344,175), the UK (3,026,313), France (2,824,920), Turkey (2,317,118), Italy (2,257,866), Spain (2,050,360), Germany (1,914,335), Colombia (1,771,363), Argentina (1,714,409), Mexico (1,507,931), Poland (1,376,389), Iran (1,280,438), South Africa (1,214,176), Ukraine (1,144,943) and Peru (1,026,180), the CSSE figures showed.

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 202,631.

The countries with a death toll above 20,000 are Mexico (132,069), the UK (81,000), Italy (78,394), France (67,734), Russia (60,523), Iran (56,100), Spain (51,874), Colombia (45,784), Argentina (44,417), Germany (40,221), Peru (38,049), South Africa (32,824), Poland (31,011), Indonesia (23,947), Turkey (22,631), and Ukraine (20,526).

