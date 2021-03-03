International

Global Covid-19 caseload tops 114.7m

IANS
Washington
People play in the water on the record heat wave, amid the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Santa Monica, California, US, 6 September 2020.
People play in the water on the record heat wave, amid the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Santa Monica, California, US, 6 September 2020. Reuters

The total number of global Covid-19 cases has topped 114.7 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.54 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Wednesday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 114,794,551 and 2,547,493, respectively.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 28,717,629 and 516,476, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 11,124,527.

Advertisement

The other countries with more than a million confirmed coronavirus cases are Brazil (10,646,926), Russia (4,220,291), the UK (4,200,700), France (3,843,241), Spain (3,209,048), Italy (2,955,434), Turkey (2,723,316), Germany (2,462,061), Colombia (2,259,599), Argentina (2,118,676), Mexico (2,089,281), Poland (1,719,708), Iran (1,648,174), South Africa (1,514,815), Ukraine (1,405,394), Indonesia (1,347,026), Peru (1,332,939), Czech Republic (1,252,242) and The Netherlands (1,111,364), the CSSE figures showed.

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of Covid-19 fatalities at 257,361, followed by Mexico (186,152) on the third place and India (157,248) on the fourth.

Meanwhile, the nations with a death toll above 50,000 are the UK (123,530), Italy (98,288), France (87,373), Russia (85,458), Germany (70,698), Spain (69,879), Iran (60,267), Colombia (59,972), Argentina (52,192) and South Africa (50,271).

Read more from International

More News

At least 13 dead after SUV, truck collide in California

Map of southern California locating El Centro town near where more than a dozen people were killed on Tuesday when an SUV collided with a truck

Myanmar journalist arrested after overnight attack: employer

Protesters take cover as they clash with riot police officers during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, 28 February, 2021

US to impose sanctions on Russia for Navalny poisoning: report

Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny takes part in a rally to mark the 5th anniversary of opposition politician Boris Nemtsov's murder and to protest against proposed amendments to the country's constitution, in Moscow, Russia, 29 February 2020.

Global Covid-19 caseload tops 114.4 m

A group of women eat at a restaurant amid the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Austin, Texas, US, on 28 June