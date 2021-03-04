International

Global Covid-19 caseload tops 115.1m

IANS
Washington
People enjoy the beach as the United States on Thursday passed a total of more than 4 million coronavirus infections during the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Huntington Beach, California, US, on 23 July 2020
People enjoy the beach as the United States on Thursday passed a total of more than 4 million coronavirus infections during the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Huntington Beach, California, US, on 23 July 2020Reuters

The total number of global Covid-19 cases has topped 115.1 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.55 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Thursday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 115,158,945 and 2,558,261, respectively.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 28,784,629 and 518,326, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 11,139,516.

Advertisement

The other countries with more than a million confirmed coronavirus cases are Brazil (10,718,630), Russia (4,230,707), the UK (4,207,120), France (3,870,144), Spain (3,136,321), Italy (2,976,274), Turkey (2,734,836), Germany (2,472,913), Colombia (2,262,646), Argentina (2,126,531), Mexico (2,097,194), Poland (1,735,406), Iran (1,656,699), South Africa (1,516,262), Ukraine (1,412,748), Indonesia (1,353,834), Peru (1,338,297), Czech Republic (1,269,058) and The Netherlands (1,116,404), the CSSE figures showed.

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of Covid-19 fatalities at 259,271, followed by Mexico (187,187) on the third place and India (157,346) on the fourth.

Meanwhile, the nations with a death toll above 50,000 are the UK (124,017), Italy (98,635), France (87,695), Russia (85,901), Germany (71,073), Spain (70,247), Iran (60,353), Colombia (60,082), Argentina (52,453) and South Africa (50,366).

Read more from International

More News

Six dead as Myanmar security forces fire at protesters

Six dead as Myanmar security forces fire at protesters

At least 13 dead after SUV, truck collide in California

Map of southern California locating El Centro town near where more than a dozen people were killed on Tuesday when an SUV collided with a truck

Global Covid-19 caseload tops 114.7m

People play in the water on the record heat wave, amid the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Santa Monica, California, US, 6 September 2020.

Myanmar journalist arrested after overnight attack: employer

Protesters take cover as they clash with riot police officers during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, 28 February, 2021