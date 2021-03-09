International

Global Covid-19 caseload tops 117m

IANS
Washington
A group of women eat at a restaurant amid the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Austin, Texas, US, on 28 June
The total number of global Covid-19 cases has topped 117 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.59 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Tuesday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 117,130,044 and 2,599,596, respectively.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 29,047,214 and 525,750, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 11,229,398.

The other countries with more than a million confirmed coronavirus cases are Brazil (11,051,665), Russia (4,284,408), the UK (4,235,987), France (3,969,609), Spain (3,160,970), Italy (3,081,368), Turkey (2,793,632), Germany (2,513,784), Colombia (2,278,861), Argentina (2,154,694), Mexico (2,130,477), Poland (1,801,083), Iran (1,698,005), South Africa (1,521,706), Ukraine (1,455,421), Indonesia (1,386,556), Peru (1,371,176), Czech Republic (1,325,291) and the Netherlands (1,139,098), the CSSE figures showed.

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of Covid-19 fatalities at 266,398, followed by Mexico (190,923) on the third place and India (157,853) on the fourth.

Meanwhile, the nations with a death toll above 50,000 are the UK (124,801), Italy (100,103), France (89,090), Russia (87,985), Germany (72,048), Spain (71,436), Iran (60,786), Colombia (60,598), Argentina (53,121) and South Africa (50,803).

