Global Covid-19 caseload tops 118 million

IANS
Washington
People enjoy the beach as the United States on Thursday passed a total of more than 4 million coronavirus infections during the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Huntington Beach, California, US, on 23 July 2020Reuters

The overall number of global Covid-19 cases has topped 118.4 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.60 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Friday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 118,455,993 and 2,628,543, respectively.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 29,214,421 and 530,712, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 11,285,561.

The other countries with more than a million confirmed coronavirus cases are Brazil (11,277,717), Russia (4,311,893), the UK (4,254,714), France (4,050,558), Spain (3,178,356), Italy (3,149,017), Turkey (2,835,989), Germany (2,546,526), Colombia (2,290,539), Argentina (2,177,898), Mexico (2,144,486), Poland (1,849,424), Iran (1,723,470), South Africa (1,525,648), Ukraine (1,474,452), Indonesia (1,403,722), Peru (1,387,457), Czech Republic (1,365,724) and the Netherlands (1,154,257), the CSSE figures showed.

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of Covid-19 fatalities at 272,889, followed by Mexico (192,491) on the third place and India (158,189) on the fourth.

Meanwhile, the nations with a death toll above 50,000 are the UK (125,403), Italy (101,184), France (89,984), Russia (89,224), Germany (72,968), Spain (72,085), Iran (61,016), Colombia (60,858), Argentina (53,493) and South Africa (51,110).

