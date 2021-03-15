International

Global Covid-19 caseload tops 119.8m

A woman talks on the phone in Paris, France, on 9 November 2020

The overall number of global Covid-19 cases has topped 119.8 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.65 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Monday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 119,837,380 and 2,653,181, respectively.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 29,437,707 and 534,877, respectively, according to the CSSE.

Brazil comes in second place in terms of cases at 11,483,370.

The other countries with more than a million confirmed coronavirus cases are India (11,359,048), Russia (4,341,381), the UK (4,271,710), France (4,131,874), Italy (3,223,142), Spain (3,183,704), Turkey (2,879,390), Germany (2,578,842), Colombia (2,303,144), Argentina (2,195,722), Mexico (2,163,875), Poland (1,906,632), Iran (1,746,953), South Africa (1,529,420), Ukraine (1,509,983), Indonesia (1,419,455), Peru (1,407,963), Czech Republic (1,399,078) and the Netherlands (1,172,975), the CSSE figures showed.

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of Covid-19 fatalities at 278,229, followed by Mexico (194,490) on the third place and India (158,607) on the fourth.

Meanwhile, the nations with a death toll above 50,000 are the UK (125,753), Italy (102,145), France (90,583), Russia (90,558), Germany (73,425), Spain (72,258), Iran (61,230), Colombia (61,143), Argentina (53,670) and South Africa (51,326).

