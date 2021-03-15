Global Covid-19 caseload tops 119.8m

The overall number of global Covid-19 cases has topped 119.8 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.65 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Monday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 119,837,380 and 2,653,181, respectively.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 29,437,707 and 534,877, respectively, according to the CSSE.

Brazil comes in second place in terms of cases at 11,483,370.