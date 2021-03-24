International

Global Covid-19 caseload tops 124 million

Washington
People line up to be tested for the COVID-19 coronavirus in Beijing on 22 January, 2021, part of a drive to test two million people in 48 hours as the city rushes to snuff out a new local cluster of cases believed to be linked to a more contagious virus variant
People line up to be tested for the COVID-19 coronavirus in Beijing on 22 January, 2021, part of a drive to test two million people in 48 hours as the city rushes to snuff out a new local cluster of cases believed to be linked to a more contagious virus variantAFP file photo

The overall number of global Covid-19 cases has surpassed 124 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.73 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Wednesday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 124,124,997 and 2,733,380, respectively.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 29,920,561 and 543,793, respectively, according to the CSSE.

Brazil follows in the second place with 12,130,019 cases and 298,676 fatalities.

The other countries with more than 2 million confirmed coronavirus cases are India (11,686,796), Russia (4,424,595), France (4,373,607), the UK (4,321,006), Italy (3,419,616), Spain (3,234,319), Turkey (3,061,520), Germany (2,689,205), Colombia (2,347,224), Argentina (2,261,577), Mexico (2,203,041) and Poland (2,089,869), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Mexico comes in the third place with 199,048 fatalities.

Nations with a death toll of over 50,000 are India (160,166), the UK (126,523), Italy (105,879), Russia (94,231), France (93,064), Germany (75,116), Spain (73,744), Colombia (62,274), Iran (61,951), Argentina (54,823), South Africa (52,251) and Peru (50,339).

