Global Covid-19 caseload tops 131.1m

The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 131.1 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.85 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Monday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 131,196,109 and 2,851,973, respectively.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 30,671,074 and 554,999, respectively, according to the CSSE.