Global Covid-19 caseload tops 132.9m

The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 132.9 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.88 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Thursday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 132,944,526 and 2,886,103, respectively.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 30,920,837 and 559,086, respectively, according to the CSSE.

Brazil follows in the second place with 13,193,205 cases and 340,776 fatalities.