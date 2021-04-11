International

Global Covid-19 caseload tops 135 million

IANS
Washington
People line up to be tested for the COVID-19 coronavirus in Beijing on 22 January, 2021, part of a drive to test two million people in 48 hours as the city rushes to snuff out a new local cluster of cases believed to be linked to a more contagious virus variantAFP file photo

The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 135 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.92 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Sunday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 135,181,236 and 2,926,756, respectively.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 31,149,565 and 561,780, respectively, according to the CSSE.

Brazil follows in the second place with 13,445,006 cases and 351,334 fatalities.

The other countries with more than two million confirmed coronavirus cases are India (13,205,926), France (5,001,685), Russia (4,580,633), the UK (4,382,880), Turkey (3,798,333), Italy (3,754,077), Spain (3,347,512), Germany (2,996,742), Poland (2,552,898), Colombia (2,518,715), Argentina (2,517,300), Mexico (2,278,420) and Iran (2,049,078), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Mexico comes in the third place with 209,212 fatalities.

Nations with a death toll of over 50,000 are India (168,436), the UK (127,324), Italy (113,923), Russia (100,949), France (98,213), Germany (78,346), Spain (76,328), Colombia (65,608), Iran (64,232), Poland (58,176), Argentina (57,647), Peru (54,669) and South Africa (53,256).

