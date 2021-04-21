Global Covid-19 caseload tops 142.6m

The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 142.6 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.04 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Wednesday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 142,621,220 and 3,041,541, respectively.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 31,792,013 and 568,460, respectively, according to the CSSE.

In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 15,321,089 cases.