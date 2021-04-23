Global Covid-19 caseload tops 144.3m

The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 144.3 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.06 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Friday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 144,385,217 and 3,069,293, respectively.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 31,927,052 and 570,312, respectively, according to the CSSE.

In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 15,930,965 cases.