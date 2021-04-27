Global Covid-19 caseload tops 147.5m

The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 147.5 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.11 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Tuesday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 147,533,386 and 3,116,582, respectively.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 32,123,535 and 572,666, respectively, according to the CSSE.

In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 17,313,163 cases.