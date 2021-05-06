Global Covid-19 caseload tops 154.7m

The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 154.7 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.23 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Thursday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 154,763,588 and 3,237,435, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 32,557,299 and 579,265, respectively, according to the CSSE.

In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 20,665,148 cases.