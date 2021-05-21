Global Covid-19 caseload tops 165.2m

The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 165.2 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.42 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 33,055,801 and 588,531, respectively, according to the CSSE.