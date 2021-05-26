Global Covid-19 caseload tops 167.6m

The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 167.6 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.48 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Wednesday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 167,628,424 and 3,481,199, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 33,165,808 and 590,922, respectively, according to the CSSE.