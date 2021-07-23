International

Global Covid-19 caseload tops 192.5m

IANS
Washington
Health workers set up the safe home for the Covid-19 patients at Jodhpur Park in Kolkata, West Bengal, India
Health workers set up the safe home for the Covid-19 patients at Jodhpur Park in Kolkata, West Bengal, IndiaANI

The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 192.5 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 4.12 million and vaccinations soared to over 3.74 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Friday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload stood at 19,25,16,387 while death toll is 41,27,963 and the total number of vaccine doses administered 374,64,14,242.

Advertisement

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 3,42,82,698 and 610,190, respectively, according to the CSSE.

In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 3,12,57,720 cases.

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (1,95,23,711), France (59,96,060), Russia (59,79,027), the UK (56,26,311), Turkey (55,63,903), Argentina (48,12,351), Colombia (46,92,570), Italy (43,02,393), Spain (42,49,258), Germany (37,58,425) and Iran (36,23,840), the CSSE figures showed.

Advertisement

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 547,016 fatalities.

Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (418,987), Mexico (237,626), Peru (195,243), Russia (149,012), the UK (129,266), Italy (127,920), Colombia (117,836), France (111,749) and Argentina (103,074).

Read more from International
Advertisement