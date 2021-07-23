Global Covid-19 caseload tops 192.5m

The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 192.5 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 4.12 million and vaccinations soared to over 3.74 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

