Global Covid-19 caseload tops 193.1m

In its latest update on Saturday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload stands at 19,31,65,622 while death toll is 41,43,105 and the total number of vaccine doses administered is 378,08,90,033, respectively.