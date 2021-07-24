International

Global Covid-19 caseload tops 193.1m

IANS
Washington
A healthcare worker helps people check in for Covid-19 test at a testing site in Washington, DC, the United States on 9 December, 2020
The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 193.1 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 4.14 million and vaccinations soared to over 3.78 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Saturday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload stands at 19,31,65,622 while death toll is 41,43,105 and the total number of vaccine doses administered is 378,08,90,033, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 3,44,00,655 and 610,720, respectively, according to the CSSE.

In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 3,12,93,062 cases.

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (19,632,443), France (6,015,469), Russia (6,002,303), the UK (5,662,838), Turkey (5,574,997), Argentina (4,827,973), Colombia (4,705,734), Italy (4,307,535), Spain (4,280,429), Germany (3,760,291), Iran (3,645,654) and Indonesia (3,082,410), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 548,340 fatalities.

Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (419,470), Mexico (237,626), Peru (195,243), Russia (149,796), the UK (129,330), Italy (127,937), Colombia (118,188), France (111,778) and Argentina (103,359).

