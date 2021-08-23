Global Covid-19 caseload tops 211.7m

The global coronavirus caseload has topped 211.7 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 4.43 million and vaccinations soared to over 4.92 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Monday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload, death toll and vaccination tally stood at 211,798,109, 4,430,661 and 4,922,316,113, respectively.