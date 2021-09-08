Global Covid-19 caseload tops 221.8m

The global coronavirus caseload has topped 221.8 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 4.58 million and vaccinations soared to over 5.52 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Wednesday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload is 221,868,505, death toll stands at 4,585,508 and vaccination tally rises to 5,527,333,621.