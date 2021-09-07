International

Global Covid-19 caseload tops 221m

IANS
Washington
Children wearing protective face masks sit in a classroom at a primary school, as Austrian schools reopen for pupils aged roughly six to 14, during the global coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, in Brunn am Gebirge, Austria 18 May 2020. Reuters

The global coronavirus caseload has topped 221 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 4.57 million and vaccinations soared to over 5.48 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Tuesday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload, death toll and vaccination tally stood at 221,051,151, 4,574,419 and 5,489,941,974, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 40,018,268 and 649,319, respectively, according to the CSSE.

In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 33,027,621 cases.

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (20,899,933), the UK (7,051,362), Russia (6,929,862), France (6,924,325), Turkey (6,412,247), Argentina (5,207,695), Iran (5,156,986), Colombia (4,919,773), Spain (4,887,112), Italy (4,574,787), Indonesia (4,133,433), Germany (4,020,587) and Mexico (3,428,384), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 583,810 fatalities.

Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (440,752), Mexico (263,140), Peru (198,488), Russia (184,672), Indonesia (136,473), the UK (133,598), Italy (129,567), Colombia (125,331), France (115,563), Argentina (112,673) and Iran (111,257).

