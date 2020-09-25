Global COVID-19 cases cross 32.1m: Johns Hopkins

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has crossed the 32.1 million mark, while the deaths have increased to more than 981,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Friday morning, the total number of cases stood at 32,135,220 and the fatalities rose to 981,754, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 6,976,215 and 202,762, respectively, according to the CSSE.