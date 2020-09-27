Global COVID-19 cases cross 32.7m: Johns Hopkins

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 32.7 million, while the deaths have increased to more than 992,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 7,077,450 and 204,485, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in the second place in terms of cases at 5,903,932, while the country’s death toll soared to 93,379.