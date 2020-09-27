Global COVID-19 cases cross 32.7m: Johns Hopkins

IANS
Washington
Audience wearing protective face masks and keeping social distance listen to the first concert of the Cairo Symphonic Orchestra after the Cairo Opera House reopened, amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Cairo, Egypt on 18 July.
Audience wearing protective face masks and keeping social distance listen to the first concert of the Cairo Symphonic Orchestra after the Cairo Opera House reopened, amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Cairo, Egypt on 18 July.Reuters
Advertisement

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 32.7 million, while the deaths have increased to more than 992,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Sunday morning, the total number of cases stood at 32,746,134 and the fatalities rose to 992,946, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 7,077,450 and 204,485, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in the second place in terms of cases at 5,903,932, while the country’s death toll soared to 93,379.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The other top 15 countries with the maximum amount of cases are Brazil (4,717,991), Russia (1,138,509), Colombia (806,038), Peru (794,584), Mexico (726,431), Spain (716,481), Argentina (702,484), South Africa (669,498), France (552,454), Chile (455,979), Iran (443,086), the UK (431,816), Bangladesh (357,873), Iraq (345,969) and Saudi Arabia (332,790), the CSSE figures showed.

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 141,406.

The countries with a death toll above 10,000 are Mexico (76,243), the UK (42,060), Italy (35,818), Peru (32,037), France (31,675), Spain (31,232), Iran (25,394), Colombia (25,296), Russia (20,140), South Africa (16,376), Argentina (15,543), Chile (12,591), Ecuador (11,236) and Indonesia (10,308).

Advertisement
Advertisement

More News

16 missing as boat capsizes off Libya, 22 including Bangladeshi rescued

16 missing as boat capsizes off Libya, 22 including Bangladeshi rescued

WHO warns two million pandemic deaths possible

A patient with COVID-19, remains inside a security capsule in an air ambulance transferring him from Iquitos to the Intensive Care Unit of the Rebagliati Hospital, in Lima, on 1 September 2020.

Global COVID-19 cases cross 32.4m: Johns Hopkins

People wearing protective face masks walk in a busy street in Paris as France reinforces mask-wearing in public places as part of efforts to curb a resurgence of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) across France, 18 September 2020.

SAARC foreign ministers for joint efforts to overcome COVID-19 impacts

SAARC foreign ministers for joint efforts to overcome COVID-19 impacts