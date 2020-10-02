Global COVID-19 cases cross 34.2 million: Johns Hopkins

The overall number of global coronavirus has crossed the 34.2 million mark, while the deaths have increased to more than 1,021,700, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Friday, the total number of cases stood at 34,200,662 and the fatalities rose to 1,021,709, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 7,277,352 and 207,791, respectively, according to the CSSE.