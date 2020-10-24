Global COVID-19 cases cross 42m mark: Johns Hopkins University

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed the 42 million mark, while the deaths have soared to 1,143,290, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 8,484,991 and 223,914, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 7,8,14,682, while the country's death toll soared to 117,956.