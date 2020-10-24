Global COVID-19 cases cross 42m mark: Johns Hopkins University

IANS
Washington
The overall number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed the 42 million mark, while the deaths have soared to 1,143,290, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Saturday morning, the total number of cases stood at 42,114,524, while the death toll surged to 1,143,291, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 8,484,991 and 223,914, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 7,8,14,682, while the country's death toll soared to 117,956.

The other top 15 countries with the maximum amount of cases are Brazil (5,353,656), Russia (1,471,000), France (1,084,732), Argentina (1,069,368), Spain (1,046,132), Colombia (998,942), Mexico (879,876), Peru (880,775), the UK (834,010), South Africa (712,412), Iran (556,891), Chile (498,906), Italy (484,869), Iraq (445,949) and Germany (417,350), the CSSE figures showed.

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 156,471.

The countries with a death toll above 10,000 are Mexico (88,312), the UK (44,661), Italy (37,059), Spain (34,752), France (34,536), Peru (33,984), Iran (31,985), Colombia (29,802), Argentina (28,338), Russia (25,353), South Africa (18,891), Chile (13,844), Indonesia (13,077), Ecuador (12,528), Belgium (10,588) and Iraq (10,513).

