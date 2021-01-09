Global COVID-19 cases inch closer to 89 million: Johns Hopkins

The seven-day average positivity rate for the nation has continued to rise since Christmas, and stood at 13.6 per cent on Thursday, according to the COVID Tracking Project. That's well above the 10 per cent rate considered a marker of widespread contagion, reports AP.

Brazil recorded over 8 million COVID-19 cases on Friday, a day after reaching the grim milestone of 200,000 deaths from the disease.

In its daily pandemic report, the Brazilian health ministry said it registered 52,035 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, raising the national tally to 8,013,708 cases.

The ministry said 962 more fatalities were reported, bringing the nationwide death toll to 201,460.