Global Covid-19 cases near 158 million

The overall global Covid-19 cases topped 157.9 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.28 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Monday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 157,946,278 and 3,288,638, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 32,707,359 and 581,752, respectively, according to the CSSE.

In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 22,296,414 cases.