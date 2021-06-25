International

Global Covid-19 cases near 180m

IANS
Washington
Medical workers in protective suits collect swabs for nucleic acid tests during a city-wide testing following new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in Qingdao, Shandong province, China 12 October 2020Reuters

The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 179.9 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.89 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Friday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 179,928,730 and 3,898,531, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 33,590,360 and 603,149, respectively, according to the CSSE.

In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 30,082,778 cases.

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (18,243,483), France (5,826,134), Turkey (5,393,248), Russia (5,325,940), the UK (4,700,691), Argentina (4,350,564), Italy (4,255,665), Colombia (4,060,013), Spain (3,777,539), Germany (3,732,914) and Iran (3,140,129), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 509,141 fatalities.

Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (391,981), Mexico (231,847), Peru (191,073), Russia (129,278), the UK (128,312), Italy (127,365), France (111,068) and Colombia (102,636).

