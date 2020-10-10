Global COVID-19 cases nearing 36.8m: Johns Hopkins

The overall number of global coronavirus cases was nearing the 36.8 million mark, while the deaths have soared to more than 1,066,800, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Saturday morning, the total number of cases stood at 36,791,842 and the fatalities increased to 1,066,861, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 7,660,123 and 213,588, respectively, according to the CSSE.