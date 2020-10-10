Global COVID-19 cases nearing 36.8m: Johns Hopkins

IANS
Washington
Chinese tourists wear masks as they arrive at Suvarnabhumi Airport during a welcome ceremony of Chinese Lunar New Year travellers in Bangkok, Thailand, 22 January 2020.
Chinese tourists wear masks as they arrive at Suvarnabhumi Airport during a welcome ceremony of Chinese Lunar New Year travellers in Bangkok, Thailand, 22 January 2020.Reuters

The overall number of global coronavirus cases was nearing the 36.8 million mark, while the deaths have soared to more than 1,066,800, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Saturday morning, the total number of cases stood at 36,791,842 and the fatalities increased to 1,066,861, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 7,660,123 and 213,588, respectively, according to the CSSE.

Advertisement

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 6,906,151, while the country's death toll soared to 106,490.

The other top 15 countries with the maximum amount of cases are Brazil (5,055,888), Russia (1,265,572), Colombia (894,300), Argentina (871,468), Spain (861,112), Peru (838,614), Mexico (810,020), France (732,598), South Africa (688,352), the UK (578,390), Iran (492,378), Chile (477,769), Iraq (397,780), Bangladesh (375,870), and Italy (343,770), the CSSE figures showed.

Advertisement

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 149,639.

The countries with a death toll above 10,000 are Mexico (83,497), the UK (42,769), Italy (36,111), Peru (33,098), Spain (32,929), France (32,601), Iran (28,098), Colombia (27,495), Argentina (23,225), Russia (22,137), South Africa (17,547), Chile (13,220), Ecuador (12,175), Indonesia (11,677) and Belgium (10,126).

More News

World Food Programme wins 2020 Nobel Peace Prize

A woman watches as money is distributed by the World Food Programme in Bainet, Haiti on 28 January 2020

Global COVID-19 cases top 36.4m: Johns Hopkins

People wearing protective masks walk past an ATM machine of ING bank, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Ronda, southern Spain, 8 October 2020.

Two million stillbirths occur every year: Joint UN report

UN logo

Global COVID-19 cases surpass 36m mark: Johns Hopkins

People wearing protective face masks walk in a busy street in Paris as France reinforces mask-wearing in public places as part of efforts to curb a resurgence of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) across France, 18 September 2020.