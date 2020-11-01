Global COVID-19 cases nearing 46m: Johns Hopkins

The overall number of global coronavirus cases was nearing the 46 million mark, while the deaths have surged to almost 1,193,860, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Sunday morning, the total caseload and death toll stood at 45,960,780 and 1,193,859, respectively, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 9,116,186 and 230,345, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 8,137,119, while the country’s death toll soared to 121,641.