Global COVID-19 cases nearing 46m: Johns Hopkins

IANS
Washington
Chinese tourists wear masks as they arrive at Suvarnabhumi Airport during a welcome ceremony of Chinese Lunar New Year travellers in Bangkok, Thailand, 22 January 2020.
The overall number of global coronavirus cases was nearing the 46 million mark, while the deaths have surged to almost 1,193,860, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Sunday morning, the total caseload and death toll stood at 45,960,780 and 1,193,859, respectively, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 9,116,186 and 230,345, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 8,137,119, while the country’s death toll soared to 121,641.

The other top 15 countries with the maximum amount of cases are Brazil (5,535,605), Russia (1,606,267), France (1,412,709), Spain (1,185,678), Argentina (1,157,179), Colombia (1,053,122), the UK (1,014,793), Mexico (918,811), Peru (900,180), South Africa (725,452), Italy (679,430), Iran (612,772), Germany (531,790), Chile (510,256), and Iraq (472,630), the CSSE figures showed.

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 159,884.

The countries with a death toll above 10,000 are Mexico (91,289), the UK (46,645), Italy (38,618), France (36,826), Spain (35,878), Iran (34,864), Peru (34,411), Colombia (31,421), Argentina (31,002), Russia (27,787), South Africa (19,276), Chile (14,207), Indonesia (13,869), Ecuador (12,670), Belgium (11,452), Iraq (10,910), Germany (10,483), Turkey (10,252) and Canada (10,187).

People wearing protective face masks walk in a busy street in Paris as France reinforces mask-wearing in public places as part of efforts to curb a resurgence of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) across France, 18 September 2020.