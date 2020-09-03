Global COVID-19 cases nearly 26m: Johns Hopkins

The overall number of global coronavirus cases was nearing the 26 million mark, while the deaths have increased to over 861,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Thursday morning, the total number of cases stood at 25,934,466 and the fatalities rose to 861,512, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US accounted for the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 6,113,160 and 185,704 respectively, according to the CSSE.