Global COVID-19 cases pass 39m: Johns Hopkins

IANS
Washington
A 3D-printed coronavirus model in front of the words coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on display in this illustration taken on 25 March
A 3D-printed coronavirus model in front of the words coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on display in this illustration taken on 25 March

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed the 39 million mark, while the deaths have soared to more than 1,103,350, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Saturday morning, the total number of cases stood at 39,247,785 and the fatalities increased to 1,103,352, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 8,045,090 and 218,529, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 7,370,468, while the country's death toll soared to 112,161.

The other top 15 countries with the maximum amount of cases are Brazil (5,200,300), Russia (1,361,317), Argentina (965,609), Colombia (945,354), Spain (936,560), France (876,342), Peru (859,740), Mexico (841,661), South Africa (700,203), the UK (692,112), Iran (522,387), Chile (488,190), Iraq (420,303), Italy (391,611) and Bangladesh (386,086), the CSSE figures showed.

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 153,214.

The countries with a death toll above 10,000 are Mexico (85,704), the UK (43,519), Italy (36,427), Spain (33,775), Peru (33,577), France (33,325), Iran (29,870), Colombia (28,616), Argentina (25,723), Russia (3,580), South Africa (18,370), Chile (13,529), Ecuador (12,357), Indonesia (12,347), Belgium (10,327) and Iraq (10,142).

