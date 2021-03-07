Global Covid-19 cases reach 116.4m

Over 116.4 million people have been infected with Covid-19 globally as of Sunday amid worldwide mass inoculation efforts, reports news agency UNB.

The total case count reached 116,468,157 while the death toll from the virus mounted to 25,86,872 as of Sunday, according to data compiled by John Hopkins University.

The US which is the world worst country in number of cases and deaths is approaching 29 million cases as more that 28,949,592 people have been found infected with the virus until Sunday morning.

The total death toll from the virus in the US reached 524,262.