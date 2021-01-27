Global COVID-19 cases surpass 100m: Johns Hopkins University

IANS
New York
People wearing protective face masks walk in a busy street in Paris as France reinforces mask-wearing in public places as part of efforts to curb a resurgence of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) across France, 18 September 2020.
Global COVID-19 cases surpassed 100 million on Tuesday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The global case count reached 100,032,461, with a total of 2,149,818 deaths worldwide, as of 2:22pm local time (1922 GMT), the CSSE data showed.

The US reported the most cases and deaths around the world, which stood at 25,362,794 and 423,010, respectively. India recorded 10,676,838 cases, ranking second in the world. Brazil followed with 8,871,393 cases and the world’s second largest death toll of 217,664, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Countries with more than 2 million cases also include Russia, Britain, France, Spain, Italy, Turkey, Germany and Colombia, while other countries with over 50,000 deaths include India, Mexico, Britain, Italy, France, Russia, Iran, Spain, Germany and Colombia, according to the CSSE tally.

The global caseload hit 50 million on November 8, 2020, and the number of cases doubled in just about two and a half months.

The US remains the worst-hit nation, making up more than a quarter of the global cases and nearly 20 per cent of the global deaths.

