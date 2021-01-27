Global COVID-19 cases surpass 100m: Johns Hopkins University

Global COVID-19 cases surpassed 100 million on Tuesday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The global case count reached 100,032,461, with a total of 2,149,818 deaths worldwide, as of 2:22pm local time (1922 GMT), the CSSE data showed.

The US reported the most cases and deaths around the world, which stood at 25,362,794 and 423,010, respectively. India recorded 10,676,838 cases, ranking second in the world. Brazil followed with 8,871,393 cases and the world’s second largest death toll of 217,664, the Xinhua news agency reported.