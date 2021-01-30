Global COVID-19 cases surpass 102m

The pandemic continues to grow even as nations race ahead with mass vaccination programmes. In fact, the global COVID caseload has now surged past 102 million, reports UNB.

The total case count reached 102,007,448 while the death toll from the virus climbed to 22,04,494 on Saturday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

The US remained the world's worst-hit country, with 25,923,061 cases and 436,624 deaths, as per the data.

India's total caseload stood at 10,720,048 and the death toll at 154, 010 as of Saturday morning.