Global COVID-19 cases surpass 24m: Johns Hopkins

As of Thursday morning, the total number of cases stood at 24,085,646 and the fatalities rose to 824,368, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US accounted for the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 5,821,195 and 179,708 respectively, according to the CSSE.