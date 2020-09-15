Global COVID-19 cases surpass 29.1m: Johns Hopkins

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed the 29.1 million mark, while the deaths have increased to over 927,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Tuesday morning, the total number of cases stood at 29,182,198 and the fatalities rose to 927,015, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US accounted for the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 6,553,303 and 194,489 respectively, according to the CSSE.

India is currently in the second place in terms of cases at 4,846,427, while the country’s death toll stood at 79,722.