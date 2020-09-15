Global COVID-19 cases surpass 29.1m: Johns Hopkins

IANS
Washington
A pedestrian walks past a photo of Chicago Cubs player Javier Baez in the Wrigleyville neighborhood near the Chicago Cubs home stadium of Wrigley Field, which has been closed due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions in Chicago, Illinois, US on 20 May.Reuters

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed the 29.1 million mark, while the deaths have increased to over 927,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Tuesday morning, the total number of cases stood at 29,182,198 and the fatalities rose to 927,015, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US accounted for the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 6,553,303 and 194,489 respectively, according to the CSSE.

India is currently in the second place in terms of cases at 4,846,427, while the country’s death toll stood at 79,722.

In terms of cases, Brazil ranks third (4,345,610), and is followed by Russia (1,064,438), Peru (729,619), Colombia (716,319), Mexico (671,716), South Africa (650,749), Spain (593,730), Argentina (565,446), Chile (436,433), France (425,870), Iran (404,648), the UK (373,553), Bangladesh (339,332), Saudi Arabia (326,258), Pakistan (302,020), Iraq (294,478), Turkey (292,878), Italy (288,761), Philippines (265,888), Germany (263,222), Indonesia (221,523), Ukraine (160,679), Israel (160,368), Canada (140,072), Bolivia (127,619), Qatar (121,975), Ecuador (118,911), Kazakhstan (106,920), Romania (104,187), Dominican Republic (104,110), Panama (102,204) and Egypt (101,177), the CSSE figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the Brazil (132,006), Mexico (71,049), the UK (41,726), Italy (35,624), France (30,958), Peru (30,710), Spain (29,848), Iran (23,313), Colombia (22,924), Russia (18,573), South Africa (15,499), Chile (12,013), Argentina (11,667) and Ecuador (10,922).

