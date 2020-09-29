Global COVID-19 cases surpass 33.2m mark: Johns Hopkins

The overall number of global coronavirus has surpassed 33.2 million, while the deaths have increased to more than 1,000,820, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Tuesday, the total number of cases stood at 33,273,720 and the fatalities rose to 1,000,825, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 7,147,751 and 205,062, respectively, according to the CSSE.