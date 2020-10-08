Global COVID-19 cases surpass 36m mark: Johns Hopkins

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed the 36 million mark, while the deaths have soared to more than 1,054,600, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Thursday morning, the total number of cases stood at 36,068,991 and the fatalities increased to 1,054,609, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 7,547,929 and 211,753, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 6,757,131, while the country’s death toll soared to 104,555.