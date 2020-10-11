Global COVID-19 cases surpass 37m mark: Johns Hopkins

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed the 37 million mark, while the deaths have soared to nearly 1,071,400, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Sunday morning, the total number of cases stood at 37,087,467 and the fatalities increased to 1,071,399, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 7,711,079 and 214,337, respectively, according to the CSSE.