Global COVID-19 cases surpass 38 million

Global COVID-19 cases have surpassed 38 million, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The global case count on Tuesday reached 38,006,121, with a total of 1,083,875 deaths worldwide, the CSSE data showed, Xinhua news agency reported.

The US reported 7,850,829 cases and 215,775 deaths, both the highest around the world.