Global COVID-19 cases surpass 38 million

People wearing protective masks walk past an ATM machine of ING bank, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Ronda, southern Spain, 8 October 2020.
People wearing protective masks walk past an ATM machine of ING bank, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Ronda, southern Spain, 8 October 2020. Reuters

Global COVID-19 cases have surpassed 38 million, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The global case count on Tuesday reached 38,006,121, with a total of 1,083,875 deaths worldwide, the CSSE data showed, Xinhua news agency reported.

The US reported 7,850,829 cases and 215,775 deaths, both the highest around the world.

With 7,175,880 cases, India ranked second worldwide. Brazil recorded the world’s third largest caseload of 5,103,408 and second largest death toll of 150,689.

The total caseload of the top three countries combined accounted for more than half of the global cases, according to the tally.

Countries with more than 820,000 cases also include Russia, Colombia, Argentina, Spain, Peru, and Mexico, while other countries with over 36,000 deaths include India, Mexico, Britain and Italy, according to the center.

