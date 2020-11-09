Global COVID-19 cases surpass 50m: Johns Hopkins University

IANS
New York
Chinese tourists wear masks as they arrive at Suvarnabhumi Airport during a welcome ceremony of Chinese Lunar New Year travellers in Bangkok, Thailand, 22 January 2020.
Chinese tourists wear masks as they arrive at Suvarnabhumi Airport during a welcome ceremony of Chinese Lunar New Year travellers in Bangkok, Thailand, 22 January 2020.Reuters

Global COVID-19 cases surpassed 50 million, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The global case count reached 50,052,204, with a total of 1,253,110 deaths worldwide as of 11.24am local time (1624 GMT), the CSSE data showed on Sunday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The United States reported the most cases and deaths around the world, which stood at 9,879,323 and 237,192, respectively. India recorded 8,507,754 cases, ranking second in the world. Brazil followed India with 5,653,561 cases and 162,269 deaths, the world’s second largest death toll.

Advertisement

Countries with more than 1.1 million cases also include Russia, France, Spain, Argentina, Britain and Colombia, while other countries with over 40,000 deaths include India, Mexico, Britain, Italy and France, according to the center.

Global cases topped 30 million on September 17, and rose to 40 million on 19 October. It took 32 days for the global caseload to jump from 30 million to 40 million, and only 20 days from 40 million to 50 million.

More News

New Myanmar govt must ensure Rohingya repatriation: UK

New Myanmar govt must ensure Rohingya repatriation: UK

Biden win a setback for Israel's Netanyahu, hope for Palestinians

US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks about election results in Wilmington, Delaware, US, on 6 November 2020

Netanyahu congratulates Biden, ‘a great friend of Israel’

Netanyahu congratulates Biden, ‘a great friend of Israel’

Global COVID-19 cases top 49.7m: Johns Hopkins

People with and without masks in the Red Light District in Amsterdam, Netherlands, 5 August 2020.