Global COVID-19 cases surpass 50m: Johns Hopkins University

Global COVID-19 cases surpassed 50 million, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The global case count reached 50,052,204, with a total of 1,253,110 deaths worldwide as of 11.24am local time (1624 GMT), the CSSE data showed on Sunday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The United States reported the most cases and deaths around the world, which stood at 9,879,323 and 237,192, respectively. India recorded 8,507,754 cases, ranking second in the world. Brazil followed India with 5,653,561 cases and 162,269 deaths, the world’s second largest death toll.