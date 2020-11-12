Global COVID-19 cases surpass 52 million

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has exceeded 52 million globally on Thursday morning, according to the latest tally from Johns Hopkins University, UNB reports.
So far, 1,282,184 fatalities from the virus infection have been reported.
The US has surpassed one million new confirmed cases in just the first 10 days of November amid a nationwide surge of infections that shows no sign of slowing.
Confirmed cases in the US reached 10392,702, with over 241,047 deaths, according to JHU.
Texas on Wednesday became the first state with more than 1 million confirmed COVID-19 cases, and California closed in on that mark as a surge of coronavirus infections engulfs the country, reports AP.
In New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said all restaurants, bars and gyms statewide will have to close at 10 p.m. starting Friday, a major retreat in a corner of the US that had seemingly brought the virus largely under control months ago. He also barred private gatherings of more than 10 people.
Texas, the second-most populous state, has recorded 1.02 million coronavirus cases and over 19,000 deaths since the outbreak began in early March, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. California, the most populous state, has logged more than 995,000 cases.
The US has recorded over 240,000 deaths and more than 10.3 million confirmed infections, with new cases soaring to all-time highs of well over 120,000 per day over the past week. Health experts have blamed the increase in part on the onset of cold weather and growing frustration with mask-wearing and other precautions.
India’s caseload now stands at 8,636,011. The country’s death toll has mounted to 127,571.
The country recorded 44,281 new cases across the country in the past 24 hours, said the latest data released by the federal health ministry. 512 deaths from Covid-19 were also reported during this period.
Brazil currently ranks second worldwide in terms of COVID-19 deaths, only behind the United States, and third in terms of confirmed cases after the US and India.
The country’s caseload stands 5,747,660 while the death toll from COVID-19 reached 163,368 as of Thursday.