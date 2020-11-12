Global COVID-19 cases surpass 52 million

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has exceeded 52 million globally on Thursday morning, according to the latest tally from Johns Hopkins University, UNB reports.

So far, 1,282,184 fatalities from the virus infection have been reported.

The US has surpassed one million new confirmed cases in just the first 10 days of November amid a nationwide surge of infections that shows no sign of slowing.

Confirmed cases in the US reached 10392,702, with over 241,047 deaths, according to JHU.

Texas on Wednesday became the first state with more than 1 million confirmed COVID-19 cases, and California closed in on that mark as a surge of coronavirus infections engulfs the country, reports AP.