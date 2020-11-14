Global COVID-19 cases surpass 53 million

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases exceeded 53 million globally, according to the latest tally from Johns Hopkins University.

The confirmed coronavirus cases reached 5,32,84,867 with over 13,01,021 fatalities as of Saturday, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update, reports news agencies UNB and IANS.

The US has recorded 1,07,24,830 cases with 244,302 deaths so far amid a nationwide surge of infections that shows no sign of slowing.