Global COVID-19 cases surpass 57m: Johns Hopkins

IANS
Washington
Medical workers in protective suits collect swabs for nucleic acid tests during a city-wide testing following new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in Qingdao, Shandong province, China 12 October 2020
Medical workers in protective suits collect swabs for nucleic acid tests during a city-wide testing following new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in Qingdao, Shandong province, China 12 October 2020Reuters

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed the 57 million mark, while the deaths have surged to more than 1.36 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Saturday, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 57,441,503 and 1,371,241, respectively.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 11,908,395 and 254,383, respectively, according to the CSSE.

Advertisement

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 9,004,365, while the country's death toll soared to 132,162.

The other countries with more than a million confirmed cases are Brazil (6,020,164), France (2,160,343), Russia (2,023,025), Spain (1,556,730), the UK (1,477,214), Argentina (1,359,042), Italy (1,345,767), Colombia (1,233,444) and Mexico (1,025,969), the CSSE figures showed.

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 168,613.

The countries with a death toll above 20,000 are Mexico (100,823), the UK (54,381), Italy (48,569), France (48,341), Iran (43,896), Spain (42,619), Argentina (36,790), Peru (35,446), Russia (34,980), Colombia (34,929) and South Africa (20,759).

Advertisement

More News

Pfizer, BioNTech seek first vaccine approval in US

Syringes are seen in front of displayed Biontech and Pfizer logos in this illustration taken 10 November, 2020.

Scottish author Douglas Stuart wins Booker Prize for ‘Shuggie Bain’

In this handout image released by the Booker Prize on 19 November 2020 Winning Author Douglas Stuart speaks on screen at The 2020 Booker Prize Awards Ceremony, broadcast in partnership with the BBC, at the Roundhouse in London.

Summer of 2021 will be almost normal: Bill Gates

Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation; attends a panel discussion on Building Human Capital during the IMF/World Bank spring meeting in Washington, US, 21 April 2018.

Global COVID-19 cases top 56.8m: Johns Hopkins

People with and without masks in the Red Light District in Amsterdam, Netherlands, 5 August 2020.